'Show of strength': Nearly 25 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur

In what appears to be a ''show of strength'', about 25 BJP MLAs on Monday met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje here who is said to be among the frontrunners for the CM post. The development comes amid intense speculations over the contenders for the top post after the BJP returned to power in the state, winning 115 seats in the assembly polls held last week. The party did not name its CM candidate in the elections.

Though the MLAs termed it a courtesy meeting, they said they will support Raje if the party leadership chooses her for the top post in the state. Nasirabad MLA Ramswaroop Lamba said that people have seen the works of PM Narendra Modi and Raje and that the decision regarding the CM will be taken by the party's parliamentary board. When asked whether all the party MLAs will support Raje for the CM post, he said legislators are with her. The newly elected MLAs started visiting the Civil Lines residence of Raje and met her. Those who met the former CM included Kalicharan Saraf, Babu Singh Rathore, Prem Chand Bairwa, Lalit Meena, Bahadur Koli, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Kalu Lal Meena, Shankar Singh Rawat, and Vijay Singh Chaudhary. Raje is the national vice president of BJP and two-time chief minister.

