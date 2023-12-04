Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm.

NATION DEL74 ELECTIONS-LDALL REAX Shun negativity, learn from defeat, PM tells oppn after Cong's 3-states poll debacle; INDIA bloc allies target Congress New Delhi/Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the opposition to shun negativity and learn from defeat, a day after the Congress' huge poll debacle in three Hindi heartland states which also drew increasing criticism from its allies in opposition bloc INDIA. DEL58 JAISHANKAR-US-DYNSA-2NDLD-MEETING Senior White House official in India; meets Jaishankar, Doval, Misri New Delhi: The US' Principal Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer on Monday separately met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval with a focus on shoring up bilateral ties, in the first publicly announced engagement between the two sides after Washington alleged an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist on its soil.

CAL52 ELECTIONS-MZ-LDALL Mizoram polls: ZPM dethrones MNF, bags 27 of 40 seats Aizawl: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) stormed to power in Mizoram by dethroning the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House on Monday.

MDS19 TN- 4TH LD RAINS Chennai grapples with torrential rain as memories of 2015 floods return Chennai, Dec 4 (PTI) Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents with a video capturing a crocodile crossing a submerged road. PAR27 LS-ADVOCATES-BILL-LD PASS Bill aimed at regulating legal profession, curbing touts passed by Parliament New Delhi: A Bill which aims at regulating the legal profession by a single Act and seeks to target ''touts'' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal saying there should be no role of such persons in the country's courts.

PAR19 RS-POST OFFICE BILL-PASSAGE RS passes Post Office Bill to amend 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Post Office Bill, 2023 that seeks to repeal the 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act and consolidate and amend the law relating to post offices in the country.

PAR23 RS-DHANKHAR-CHADHA End of Raghav Chadha's suspension: RS chairman underlines importance of ethics in public life New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday underlined the importance of ethics in public life and conduct that is emulated by others.

BOM30 MH-PM-LD NAVY DAY More women to be inducted in armed forces: PM; says Navy ranks to reflect Indian culture Malvan (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted his government is committed to increasing the strength of women in the armed forces and said Indian Navy ranks would be renamed according to the country's culture.

DEL62 LS-LD MOITRA Discuss Moitra's expulsion report before taking any decision: Oppn members to LS Speaker Birla New Delhi: Opposition members on Monday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Ethics Committee report, recommending the expulsion of TMC member Mahua Moitra, before any decision was taken on the matter.

DEL69 MN-LD GUNFIGHT 13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur Imphal: At least 13 people, suspected to be the cadres of the outlawed PLA terror group, were killed after a gunfight in a remote border village of Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said here.

DEL64 DEF-IAF-AIRCRAFT-2NDLD CRASH 2 IAF pilots killed as Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad New Delhi: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Monday as a Pilatus PC-7 Mk II aircraft crashed near Hyderabad, the first such accident involving the Swiss-origin trainer jet. DEL60 NCRB-CRIMES AGAINST WOMEN 4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB New Delhi: A total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered across India in 2022, almost 51 FIRs every hour, up from 4,28,278 in 2021 and 3,71,503 in 2020, according to the latest NCRB data.

BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-INVESTOR LD WEALTH BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit an all-time high of Rs 343.48 lakh crore on Monday, amid a rally in equities after the BJP registered victory in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states.

FOREIGN FGN40 CHINA-US-THREAT-REAX China has no intention to 'challenge or unseat' the US: Official Beijing: China on Monday said it never bets against the US, and has no intention to ''challenge or unseat'' it, after a senior US official described Beijing as the ''biggest threat'' and ''not our friend'', weeks after the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden. By K J M Varma FGN20 COP28-HILLARY-INDIA COP28: Hillary Clinton advocates climate resilience in India, calls for unified local solutions to fight climate change Dubai: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton highlighted the critical need for gender-responsive climate policies, with a particular emphasis on the challenges faced by women in India. By Uzmi Athar

