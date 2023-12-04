US nearly out of money to help Ukraine fight Russia, White House warns Congress

White House budget director Shalanda Young warned in a letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders on Monday that the United States was running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight its war with Russia. President Joe Biden's administration in October asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and U.S. border security.

Republicans control the House of Representatives with a slim majority, and funding for Ukraine has become politically controversial with some right-leaning lawmakers. Young said in a letter released by the White House that cutting off funding and a flow of weapons to Ukraine would increase the likelihood of Russian victories.

"I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks," she wrote. "There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time."

Young said U.S. allies had stepped up their support for Ukraine, but that Washington's support could not be replaced. By mid-November, the U.S. Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance fund it had been allocated, she wrote.

Around $27.2 billion in economic aid money had been used up, as had $10 billion in humanitarian assistance. "I must stress that helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future as a sovereign, democratic, independent, and prosperous nation advances our national security interests," Young said.

The letter also went to Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. "It prevents larger conflict in the region that could involve NATO and put U.S. forces in harm's way and deters future aggression, making us all safer," she said.

With a nod to important political swing states and Republican strongholds ahead of the 2024 election, Young noted that funding could be used for contracts with companies in Alabama, Texas, Georgia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan. Democratic Senator Mark Warner said last week that the U.S. Congress was on the brink of making a tragic error.

"I think if Congress doesn't provide aid before Christmas it would be a historic mistake," Warner told Reuters. "Israel will win its battle against Hamas without American assistance. President Zelenskiy has said Ukraine will not win, and we are at that critical moment that another punt by the United States after what happened a couple months ago would be an unparalleled disaster."

