Trump seeks to appeal reinstated gag orders in New York civil fraud case -filing
An appeals court judge had temporarily paused the order on Nov. 16. Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the gag order on Trump on Oct. 3 after Trump accused Engoron's top clerk of political bias in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking permission to appeal a decision reinstating gag orders in his New York civil fraud case to the state's highest court, a court filing showed on Monday.
A mid-level state appeals court last week reinstated
the gag orders, which barred Trump and his lawyers from making public statements about court staff. An appeals court judge had temporarily paused the order on Nov. 16. Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the gag order on Trump on Oct. 3 after Trump accused Engoron's top clerk of political bias in a post on his Truth Social platform. The post left the court "inundated" with hundreds of threats from Trump supporters, Engoron said in a court filing.
In Monday's filing, Trump lawyer Clifford Robert asked the mid-level appeals court, known as the Appellate Division, to allow Trump to appeal its reinstatement of the orders to the Albany-based Court of Appeals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump congratulates Argentine libertarian Milei on election win
Taiwan's former US envoy, well-known in U.S., vilified by China, named VP candidate
Appeals court to hear arguments on whether to reinstate gag order against Donald Trump
U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin in Kyiv, says US will 'stand with Ukraine'
Trump and Biden "too old" for presidency: Ron DeSantis