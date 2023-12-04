Lalduhoma's ZPM ends MNF rule; ex-IPS officer-turned-politician all set to become Mizoram's new CM

After registering a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is now going to form the next government in the north-eastern state and Lalduhoma, the ZPM chief, is all set to become Mizoram's next Chief Minister. While the incumbent CM's party, the Mizo National Front (MNF) won 10 seats, the BJP won two seats and Congress won one.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who won the Serchhip seat, told ANI that "after swearing in, we will announce our top priority projects for the next 100 days." "Mizoram is facing a financial crisis and the financial condition is very bad. We are going to inherit from the outgoing government. In spite of this, we are going to honour our commitment. That is buying of four selected items - ginger, turmeric, chilli and broom stick. These four items have been identified. We declared the minimum price and we are going to start now. Right now, we are going to go through the process of buying these four items. In spite of all the constraints we are facing, this is our commitment to the people and we are going to honour it. This is our first priority; we are friends of farmers and we have to give them that top priority," Lalduhoma said.

Talking about financial reform in the state, Lalduhoma said that there will be consolidation in finance; financial reform is very necessary, and for that, they are going to make a resource mobilization team comprising the expert members and they will look after the austerity measures, investment measures, manpower assessment and all that. "After that, our main priority will be anti-corruption measures and for that, we are going to give general consent to the CBI as soon as possible. The law will take its own course. I am not in favour of witch hunting. We will start from now with the new government to defy corruption," Lalduhoma said.

He further said that, after swearing in, the new government will announce its top priority projects for the next 100 days. "Probably tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I will meet the Governor. We will have a meeting with our elder councils and we are going to form a ministry with them. A swearing-in ceremony will be held within this month. I can't fix the date right now," Lalduhoma said.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls in Mizoram on Monday, ending decades of rule by the MNF and the Congress in the northeastern state. From being in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been all about battling against the odds.

His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa to crush delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media. Lalduhoma quit his job to join Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984.

Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a political party that has now become a key player in Mizoram's political landscape. Earlier in 1984, Lalduhoma started his political career but faced a political trajectory when he became the first Member of Parliament to be disqualified under the anti-defection law.

The committee demanded the state ministry resign from the legislature by organising public protests in early June and then a mass hunger strike on June 23. He formed the Mizo National Union (MNU) in 1986, which later merged with the Mizoram People's Conference and was made working president. Earlier in 2020, Lalduhoma faced disqualification as a member of the Legislative Assembly for violating the anti-defection law. However, he made a triumphant comeback by winning the by-election for the Serchhip seat in 2021.

In the last assembly elections, Lalduhoma emerged as the chief ministerial candidate for the ZPM-led coalition. (ANI)

