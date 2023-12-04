Not disappointed: Akhilesh after SP draws blank in MP

Lucknow, Dec 4 (PTI) A day after the Samajwadi Party drew a blank in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he is not disappointed and expressed hope that results will be different in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also said opposition parties will have to make a lot of preparations to fight with a ''big party'' like the BJP. The SP, which contested on 69 seats in Madhya Pradesh, could not win a single seat. Yadav had held rallies and campaigned for party candidates in the state. The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland. ''The fight is big. To fight a big party like BJP we will have to make a lot of preparations. We have to be under strict discipline and have to fight the strategy with which they (BJP) are getting majority. I hope results will be different in the Lok Sabha polls,'' Yadav told reporters in Varanasi.

He added that his party has accepted the assembly poll results.

''We are not disappointed. In politics, such results do come. Suppose, the BJP won by five lakh votes from Varanasi in Lok Sabha polls. This doesn't mean that everyone is happy with the BJP which claims 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. There are still a lot of people who are disappointed and whose hopes are shattered,'' Yadav said.

In Ballia, SP general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the Congress should take a lesson from the assembly poll results.

''The Congress should take a lesson from the election results. All of us should take a lesson from this. We all will do a review (of the results). The 2024 Lok Sabha polls should be contested after making the INDIA alliance strong,'' he told reporters.

On being asked whether defeating the BJP in UP is possible without the BSP, he said, ''First, BSP supremo Mayawati should distance herself from the BJP.'' However, Shivpal Yadav said that the SP is capable of defeating the BJP in UP.

In MP, talks between the Congress and the SP failed with the latter accusing the grand old party of ''betrayal''. While UP Congress leaders said that the INDIA alliance was for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the SP said that the BJP and Congress spoke the same language.

Shivpal Yadav also talked about former MP chief Minister Kamal Nath's ''Akhilesh-Wakhilesh'' comments and claimed people of the state did not like the comments. The results of recently held assembly polls in four states were declared on Sunday. The Congress, which lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, managed to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the BJP in the assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown. It would be interesting to see how the opposition parties contest the upcoming general elections in UP, which sends a maximum 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

The SP, which formed an alliance with RLD and a few other UP-centric parties, had improved its tally in the assembly polls in UP last year.

