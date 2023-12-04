Couldn't raise people's issues in Parliament for 115 days: Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said on Monday that he could not raise the issues of people in Parliament for 115 days since he was suspended from the Rajya Sabha and thanked the Supreme Court for its intervention, after a motion paved the way for his return to the Upper House.

Chadha was on Monday held guilty of presenting misleading facts to the media by the Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha and was allowed to attend the House proceedings after his suspension was ended through a motion.

''Today, in the parliamentary premises, I paid my respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Bapuji's life teaches us that no matter how tough the challenge, truth always triumphs,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote on X.

In a video message, Chadha said he was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11.

''This means I was debarred from participating in the proceedings of the Indian parliament during this period. For ending my suspension and to echo your voice within the parliament, I had to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. I sought the apex court's intervention. The Supreme Court took cognisance of the petition that I filed regarding my suspension and intervened. After the apex court's intervention, my suspension ended,'' he said. A motion to end his suspension was moved in the House by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member G V L Narasimha Rao. The motion, which was adopted by a voice vote, said the suspension so far was ''sufficient punishment'' for Chadha.

''Today, my suspension has been quashed by bringing a motion in Parliament. Approximately for 115 days, I was suspended. During this period, I could not raise your issues in Parliament. For these 115 days, I could not ask your questions and was unable to raise my voice for your rights. I am glad that after 115 days, my suspension has been ended. I am thankful to the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha chairman,'' Chadha said.

He thanked people for showering love on him during his period of suspension from the Upper House.

''I was showered with your immense love and blessings. Many of you gave me the courage and strength to fight against them through phone calls, text messages and meetings. I am wholeheartedly grateful for your blessings and prayers,'' the AAP leader said.

