BJP's victory is clear rejection of Congress, INDI alliance: Tripura CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the BJP's victory in three states holds significant importance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, showcasing the clear rejection of the Congress and INDI alliance by the people.Speaking at a press conference held at the State BJP headquarters this afternoon, Chief Minister Saha emphasised that the BJP's triumph in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh signifies the victory of self-reliant India, honesty, transparency, and good governance."During these elections, there was an attempt to divide people based on caste. The citizens of these three states have responded to Congress by voting against them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently stated during the elections that there are only four castes in the country - women, youth, farmers, and people from poor sections. The strength of the nation lies in the self-reliance of these four categories," he said.CM Saha also expressed that people from every section of society, particularly the economically disadvantaged, consider this victory their own."Every new voter and individuals from backward sections aspire to contribute to building a better country through the BJP's victory. I extend special thanks to the women. I want to assure women that the promises made for them by Prime Minister Modi are 100 percent guaranteed. The country is experiencing good governance under the leadership of PM Modi, as reflected in the results. The Tripura Pradesh BJP takes pride in this outcome," said Dr. Saha, highlighting the significance of these results ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where people have evidently rejected the Congress and INDIA alliance.Saha mentioned that, under PM Modi's leadership, every deprived individual in the country is benefiting from the government's flagship schemes."To further expedite this process, PM Modi has initiated the evolving Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra," added Dr. Saha.He informed reporters that PM Modi is prioritising various initiatives and infrastructure development and has positively impacted these states during the elections."People have rejected Congress in this election. Once again, it has been proven that the citizens no longer want Congress. This hat trick of results is a preview of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The outcome reflects the people's support for Modi's anti-corruption efforts. The citizens have voted for a robust government, witnessed by people worldwide, and it is certain that we will win both seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state," concluded Dr. Saha.Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya was present during the press conference.

The BJP party tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. (ANI)

