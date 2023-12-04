Rajasthan guv dissolves outgoing Legislative Assembly

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday issued a notification to dissolve the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The governor issued the notification to dissolve the assembly with effect from December 4.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta and other representatives of the Election Commission of India presented the list of 199 newly elected MLAs.

The assembly election results were declared on Sunday in which the BJP got a mandate of 115 seats while the Congress got 69 seats.

Elections were held on 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state and results were announced on Sunday.

Election on one seat was postponed due to the death of a Congress candidate.

