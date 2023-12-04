Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Zoram People's Movement for winning Mizoram Assembly polls, assures all possible support to Lalduhoma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly polls and assured all possible support to the likely Chief Minister Lalduhoma for the progress of the state.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:31 IST
PM Modi congratulates Zoram People's Movement for winning Mizoram Assembly polls, assures all possible support to Lalduhoma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly polls and assured all possible support to the likely Chief Minister Lalduhoma for the progress of the state. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to the Zoram People's Movement and Mr. Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram."

Zoram People's Movement registered victory with 27 seats in a 40-member Assembly. Mizo National Front (MNF) won 10 seats. The BJP won 2 seats and Congress was able to win a single seat. Lalduhoma, ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, has secured a clear victory in the Serchhip constituency, defeating MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2982 votes.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan on Monday and accepted the verdict of the people. "Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people not being satisfied with my performance I lost. I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well. It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught," outgoing Mizoram CM Zoramthanga told reporters on Monday.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023