PM Modi congratulates Zoram People's Movement for winning Mizoram Assembly polls, assures all possible support to Lalduhoma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly polls and assured all possible support to the likely Chief Minister Lalduhoma for the progress of the state. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to the Zoram People's Movement and Mr. Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram."

Zoram People's Movement registered victory with 27 seats in a 40-member Assembly. Mizo National Front (MNF) won 10 seats. The BJP won 2 seats and Congress was able to win a single seat. Lalduhoma, ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, has secured a clear victory in the Serchhip constituency, defeating MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2982 votes.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tendered his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan on Monday and accepted the verdict of the people. "Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people not being satisfied with my performance I lost. I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well. It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught," outgoing Mizoram CM Zoramthanga told reporters on Monday.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP. (ANI)

