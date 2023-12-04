Bengal BJP's rally targets TMC's 'oppression', 'corruption', ruling party hits back

The West Bengal BJP staged a protest rally in Kolkata on Monday, denouncing the alleged suppression of opposition voices in the assembly by the ruling TMC and its pervasive ''corruption'' in the state.

Adorned in white T-shirts with ''chor'' (thief) written on them, BJP MLAs and activists, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, assembled at the B R Ambedkar statue on Mayo Road in the central part of the city, and raised slogans such as "Trinamool Chor Hain (Trinamool is a party of thieves)''.

Adhikari alleged that the opposition was ''not being allowed to stage protests in the assembly and speak out the truth by the Speaker, who has been acting under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''.

''We are here at the statue of B R Ambedkar, who guaranteed us freedom of speech. This is an alarming situation,'' the BJP leader said.

Claiming that the November 29 rally in Kolkata, which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was a success, Adhikari said it was a prelude to the ''imminent rout of the TMC government''.

He also claimed that the BJP central leadership had ''encouraged'' them to aggressively protest against the TMC in public and ''call corrupt TMC leaders thieves by their names''.

''We had informed Amit Shah ji about attempts to throttle the voice of BJP MLAs in the assembly, and he told us to hold all-out protests against the corrupt TMC government,'' Adhikari said.

Speaking on labelling corrupt TMC leaders as thieves, Adhikari said, ''If we are not allowed to speak in the assembly, we will certainly raise the matter here, outside the assembly premises. These T-shirts are more evocative than spoken words; see the response of the public.'' BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, ''We have marched to the Ambedkar statue from the assembly where our voices are not being allowed to be raised, and our constitutional rights were destroyed by TMC.'' She pledged to ''uproot this corrupt regime and bring good governance in West Bengal''.

Reacting to the BJP's protest, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused those who are corrupt themselves of pointing fingers at others.

"He is trying to gain attention by delivering high-decibel speeches before the 2024 polls. We have seen him giving dates that the TMC government will collapse, but nothing has happened, and his bluff was caught every time," Banerjee told reporters here, alluding to the Leader of Opposition.

Later in the evening, the TMC lodged a police complaint against BJP leaders, accusing them of making defamatory allegations and threatening to topple an elected government.

