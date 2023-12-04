Congress to seek discussion on unemployment, price rise during Parliament's winter session

The Congress on Monday said the party will seek discussion on people-centric issues such as unemployment, price rise and the "widening gap between the rich and the poor" in the country during the Winter Session of the parliament, which began today. The party also intends to seek discussion on the border situation and the country's foreign policy.

Briefing reporters here today, the AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, which was also attended by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, to discuss the strategy for the Winter Session. He said since this will be the last substantive session ahead of the general elections, the Congress party expects the government to discuss some issues of public concern like unemployment and rising prices.

The Congress leader said that the Manipur situation was a cause of concern even after six months and the Prime Minister "must break his silence". He said the Congress president has called an informal meeting of the INDIA block on December 6.

Answering queries about the assembly polls, Jairam Ramesh said while the results of the assembly election results were disappointing despite the victory in Telangana, the Congress party is not dispirited or dejected. He said the results have further strengthened the party's resolve to fight. "We will fight with all earnestness, vigour and determination," he remarked.

Jairam Ramesh said results were being analysed and a detailed discussion will be held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)