Congress to oppose any move against Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Parliament: Jairam Ramesh

"Our position is very clear, this is a political conspiracy to harass and target Mahua Moitra. We will oppose any measure that government will bring to suspend or expel her," said Ramesh.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 23:19 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Monday backed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra ahead of an Ethics Committee report against her on the alleged "cash-for-query" case to be tabled in Parliament. Once again, clarifying the party's stand, Ramesh termed the move a "political conspiracy" and said they would oppose any step taken by the government to expel Moitra.

"Our position is very clear, this is a political conspiracy to harass and target Mahua Moitra. We will oppose any measure that government will bring to suspend or expel her," said Ramesh. "We want discussion on the Ethics Committee report and this was also discussed today only during the floor meeting. We want Mahua Moitra to have an opportunity to respond to the charges that have been hurled at her by various MPs through the media," he added.

According to several media reports, the committee in its report has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case. Amid the ongoing controversy, Mahua Moitra on Monday denied commenting on the Ethics Committee report, saying "she'll only speak when they table the report before the Parliament."

The TMC MP said, "What can I say when it was not even tabled (before Parliament)? Had they tabled it, I would have said something. I will speak when they table it..." Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged on Monday that the Congress MP and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leaked the Ethics Committee report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra before it was tabled in the House.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP also said that he is not aware of what is mentioned in the report. "...Let the report be tabled. I don't know what is mentioned in the report...What I had to say, I said before the Ethics Committee...I will be able to make a comment only after the report is tabled. The report will be tabled after 12 pm...I don't know how was the report leaked, I think Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leaked it..." Dubey said. (ANI)

