Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Sindhudurg Fort situated in Maharashtra instills a feeling of pride in every citizen of India. Addressing the gathering at a programme marking 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations at Sindhudurg, PM Modi said," It is indeed a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg. The Sindhudurg Fort instills a feeling of pride in every citizen of India."

PM Modi underlined Shivaji Maharaj's foresight in recognising the importance of naval capabilities for any nation. Reiterating Shivaji Maharaj's acclamation that those who have control over the seas hold the ultimate power, the Prime Minister said that he had drafted a powerful navy.

Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said that the India of today is moving forward, abandoning slave mentality. He expressed happiness that the epaulettes donned by the Naval Officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as the new epaulettes will be similar to the naval ensign.

The Prime Minister said that the trust of 140 crore Indians is its biggest strength, as India is setting big goals and working to achieve them with full determination. PM Modi further said that a glimpse of positive outcomes of unity of resolutions, emotions and aspirations is visible as people of the diverse states are being driven by the spirit of 'nation first'.

"Today, the country has taken inspiration from history and is busy preparing a roadmap for a bright future. People have pledged to move forward in every field by defeating the politics of negativity. This pledge will take us towards a developed India," he said. Reflecting on India's widespread history, the Prime Minister emphasised that it is not about slavery, defeats and disappointments alone but also comprises the glorious chapters of India's victories, courage, knowledge and science, art and creative skills, and India's maritime capabilities.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given much importance to the operational needs of the Indian Navy, which was not given previously. Addressing the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "A decade ago, it was believed that the threats faced by the country were only land-based. And the Navy was not given much importance. But when PM Modi came to power, he rose above this limited mentality and focused on the Navy, along with the Army and the Air Force. Today, the Indian Navy is moving towards indigenisation rapidly."

On the occasion, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had the foresight to invest in sea power. "The PM commissioned our indigenous aircraft carrier last year and the new insignia of the Navy was also unveiled. The new insignia is inspired by the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj. After 300 years of subjugation, Chhatrapati Shivaji carved out 'Swarajya'.

"He had the foresight to invest in sea power. Sindhudurg Fort here is the testament to his important message, that is one who controls the seas is powerful," the Navy Chief said. Adding that the Indian Navy is working hard to make India a developed nation till 2047, Navy Chief R Hari Kumar said, "We are moving forward. Dec 4, 1971, gives us inspiration when our missile boats destroyed the Karachi harbour in an operation. The Navy is committed to national security and fulfilling the expectations of the nation."

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. (ANI)

