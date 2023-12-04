"People want Vasundhara Raje to become Rajasthan CM": BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli

Left Menu

BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli on Monday said that people in Rajasthan want Vasundhara Raje to become the Chief Minister of the State adding that in the next party meeting this aspect will be mentioned.

BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli on Monday said that people in Rajasthan want Vasundhara Raje to become the Chief Minister of the State, adding that in the next party meeting this aspect will be mentioned. Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Bahadur Singh Koli said," The people want Vasundhara ji (Vasundhara Raje) to be the CM and she should become the CM. In the party meeting, we will say that she should be the CM again."

Earlier today, a list of 199 newly elected MLAs of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was presented to the Rajasthan Governor by the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan and Election Commission Representatives. Accordingly, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra dissolved the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly with effect from December 4.

Several newly elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid a courtesy visit to senior leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today following the thumping victory of the party in the state assembly polls. Raje won from the Jhalrapatan constituency against Congress's Ramlal.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP, which is set to form the government, winning 115 seats and the Congress being able to secure only 69 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for Rajasthan. Vasundhara Raje, who is a two-time CM of the state; Diya Kumari, an MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are among the top contenders. (ANI)

