US says it will work to assess impact after ex-envoy charged with spying for Cuba
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 00:10 IST
The United States will work with partners in the intelligence community to assess any long-term national security implications after a former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia was charged with spying for Cuba for over 40 years, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
Victor Manuel Rocha, who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002, was charged with committing multiple federal crimes including acting as an illegal foreign agent and using a fraudulently obtained passport, the Justice Department said in a statement.
