Left Menu

MP Cong chief Kamal Nath likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday, may resign from post: Sources

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the partys debacle in the assembly elections, sources said. Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-thirds majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 00:29 IST
MP Cong chief Kamal Nath likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday, may resign from post: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the party's debacle in the assembly elections, sources said. Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-thirds majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats. The polls were held last month and votes counted on Sunday. Nath is likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday and could be asked to resign as party state unit chief, the sources said on Monday and added that the Congress leadership is also upset over Nath's remarks against many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, over seat sharing.

While the Samajwadi Party was asking for only four to six seats, the JD(U) only one seat in Madhya Pradesh, to which Nath did not agree and peeved the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Sources said the Congress leadership is also reportedly upset over Nath not meeting party leaders and workers, but meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023