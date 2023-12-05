Left Menu

Yellen heads to Mexico to boost cooperation on fentanyl, supply chains

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 01:30 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Mexico City this week to promote cooperation with Mexican counterparts on combating illicit finance and the trafficking of fentanyl, along with strengthening Mexico's role in U.S. supply chains, Treasury officials said on Monday.

Yellen's Dec. 5-7 trip will include meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and the country's central bank governor and finance minister, among others, Treasury said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

