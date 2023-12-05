Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hungary's Orban demands EU skip decision on Ukraine membership talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded on Monday that a summit of European Union leaders next week avoid any decision on Ukraine's coveted goal of getting a green light for membership talks even as the country fights Russia's invasion. Orban, who has maintained ties with Moscow even as the EU has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, has been proclaiming for weeks that Kyiv is not ready to begin EU accession negotiations.

WHO says it was forced to move medical supplies from southern Gaza warehouse

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it had been forced to move supplies from a WHO medical warehouse in southern Gaza within a 24-hour period after a warning from the Israeli military that ground operations there would make it inaccessible. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a post on social media platform X, called on Israel to withdraw the order "and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities."

Inside Biden's Israel-Hamas war cabinet

U.S. President Joe Biden is relying on a small group of veteran advisers to help navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict that has killed thousands, split Western allies and risks spiraling into a wider war. ANTONY BLINKEN - SHUTTLE DIPLOMAT

War risk insurance rates edge up after surge in Red Sea ship attacks

War risk insurance premiums edged up for Red Sea voyages after three vessels were attacked in the area on Sunday and fears grow over worsening perils for commercial shipping, maritime and insurance sources said on Monday. The incidents are the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since a brutal war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas broke out on Oct. 7.

US restricts visas for Uganda, Zimbabwe officials, citing repression

The United States on Monday expanded a visa restriction policy on Ugandan officials to include those it believes are responsible for undermining democracy and repressing marginalized groups in Uganda, while also announcing a new visa restriction policy for officials in Zimbabwe. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the visa restrictions and mentioned, among others, the marginalization of groups like the LGBT community in Uganda and civil society advocates in Zimbabwe. Blinken's statements did not name any official.

Climate finance in the spotlight at COP28 climate talks

Money pledges stacked up at COP28 in Dubai on Monday as delegates sought to address the huge gap between what is needed in climate finance and the amounts so far on offer. The United Arab Emirates, the host of this year's conference, pledged to mobilise $270 billion in green finance by 2030 through its banks, and several development banks announced plans to increase their funding efforts, including by agreeing to pause debt repayments if a climate-related disaster hits.

Israel presses ground offensive in southern Gaza, air strikes intensify

Intense Israeli air strikes hit the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, including in areas where Israel had told people to seek shelter, residents and journalists on the ground said. Israeli troops and tanks also pressed their ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the enclave after having largely gained control of the now-devastated north.

Britain announces stricter visa measures to reduce net migration

Britain announced plans to slash the number of migrants arriving by legal routes on Monday, raising the minimum salary they must earn in a skilled job by a third, amid pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to tackle record net migration figures. High levels of legal migration have dominated Britain's political landscape for more than a decade and were a key factor in the 2016 vote to leave the European Union. Sunak has promised to gain more control after lawmakers in his Conservative Party criticised his record ahead of an election expected next year, with the opposition Labour Party far ahead in opinion polls.

Senior US official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer led a U.S. delegation to New Delhi on Monday where he noted the formation of an investigative panel by India to probe an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil.

"Mr. Finer acknowledged India's establishment of a Committee of Enquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the United States and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

New Zealanders gather across country to protest new policies

Thousands of protesters gathered in New Zealand's city squares, motorway over-bridges and in front of the country's parliament on Tuesday to protest the new government's policies that they believe are racist. The protest action was called for by political party Te Pati Maori and coincides with the opening of New Zealand's 54th parliament later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)