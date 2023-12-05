Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. bank CEOs expected to protest regulation push before Congress

The top bosses of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major banks are expected to warn lawmakers this week that capital hikes and other new regulations will hurt the economy and should be indefinitely shelved. Worker pay and rights, climate change, mortgages, and financial stability are also likely to feature when the CEOs of the country's eight largest banks appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, said executives and analysts.

US Supreme Court torn over Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday struggled over whether to approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement, voicing concern the deal would shield its wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their role in a deadly opioid epidemic while also worrying that scuttling it could harm victims. The court heard arguments in an appeal by President Joe Biden's administration of a lower court's ruling upholding the settlement for the Stamford, Connecticut-based company.

Trump seeks to appeal reinstated gag orders in New York civil fraud case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking permission to appeal a decision reinstating gag orders in his New York civil fraud case to the state's highest court, a court filing showed on Monday. Justice Arthur Engoron imposed a gag order on Trump on Oct. 3 barring him from speaking publicly about court staff.

Factbox-Key dates on Trump's overlapping legal and political calendars

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces a tangled calendar in the year ahead as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination while defending himself in four criminal and at least three civil trials, some related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss. Here are key dates in Trump's legal and political schedule:

US funds for Ukraine's Russia defense nearly gone, White House warns

The United States is running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight its war against Russia, White House officials warned on Monday. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration in October asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and U.S. border security but Republicans who control the House with a slim majority rejected the package.

North Dakota Governor Burgum exits 2024 presidential race

Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota who struggled to find his footing in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, ended his campaign on Monday. Burgum, 67, was a successful software executive and investor before his political career and largely self financed his candidacy. On the stump, he portrayed himself as a traditional, business-minded conservative but was often lost amid the clatter surrounding former President Donald Trump.

Swiss Banque Pictet pays $123 million for helping clients evade US taxes

Swiss private bank Banque Pictet has admitted to helping U.S. taxpayers hide more than $5.6 billion from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, federal prosecutors said on Monday. According to prosecutors, U.S. taxpayers with Pictet accounts in Switzerland and elsewhere evaded about $50.6 million in taxes between 2008 and 2014. As part of the agreement, Banque Pictet agreed to pay $122.9 million to the U.S. Treasury.

DeSantis board accuses Disney of controlling previous one with gifts

The board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to oversee Walt Disney's theme parks accused the company of giving a previous local board and its employees millions of dollars' worth of tickets, discounted hotel stays, merchandise and other benefits that were "akin to bribes of public officials." "For years, the company treated district employees like Disney employees by, for instance, providing complimentary annual passes and steep discounts -- benefits and perks that were akin to bribes," said the 80-page report, which the new board was required to prepare for DeSantis and the Florida legislature within one year of its creation.

Analysis-As Bayer confronts mounting Roundup losses, all eyes on Philadelphia trial

With Bayer facing investor pressure to resolve thousands of lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller after being hit with $2 billion in verdicts in recent weeks, all eyes are on a trial wrapping up in Philadelphia. Plaintiffs have won the last four trials over their claims that the product causes cancer, each time securing a larger verdict. Those losses ended a nine-trial winning streak for Bayer, shattering investor and company hopes that the worst of the Roundup litigation was over.

US woman killed in shark attack in Bahamas

An American woman died after she was attacked by a shark while paddle boarding in The Bahamas on Monday, police said. The woman, who was in her 40s and visiting from Boston, was with a male relative when the attack occurred near a resort in western New Providence, according to police, who added that the pair were rescued by a lifeguard.

