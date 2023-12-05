Left Menu

South Korea finmin nominee says era of China benefits waning

South Korea's finance minister nominee Choi Sang-mok said the era of exports benefits from China was waning and competition intensifying. To a question on policy coordination, Choi, said cooperation among policymakers had never been closer and the Bank of Korea's governor will make decisions independently.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:21 IST
South Korea's finance minister nominee Choi Sang-mok said the era of exports benefits from China was waning and competition intensifying. "The exports boom we have enjoyed through China in last two decades is nearing an end, so there is a need to diversify markets," Choi said during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

Choi, previously economic secretary to the president and named as the country's new finance minister on Monday, said relations with China have become more dependent but at the same time more competitive. To a question on policy coordination, Choi, said cooperation among policymakers had never been closer and the Bank of Korea's governor will make decisions independently.

