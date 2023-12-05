MP Cong chief Kamal Nath likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday, may resign from post, say sources
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the partys debacle in the assembly elections, sources said. Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-third majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is likely to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and may tender his resignation from the post following the party's debacle in the assembly elections, sources said. Winning 163 seats, the BJP got two-third majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, while the Congress bagged 66 seats. The polls were held last month and votes counted on Sunday. Nath is likely to meet Kharge on Tuesday and could be asked to resign as party state unit chief, the sources said on Monday and added that the Congress leadership is also upset over Nath's remarks against many leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, over seat sharing.
While the Samajwadi Party was asking for only four to six seats, the JD(U) only one seat in Madhya Pradesh, to which Nath did not agree and peeved the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The sources said the Congress leadership is also reportedly upset over Nath not meeting party leaders and workers, but meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: CEO holds meeting with officials to make voter list error-free for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
NPP names two women candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls
Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned, but this would help her before elections: Mamata Banerjee at TMC event.
Mahua Moitra row: Lok Sabha underlines confidentiality of govt's replies to members
Anurag Thakur to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Himachal's Hamirpur