Rajya Sabha likely to discuss economic situation Tuesday

The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the current economic situation on Tuesday, sources said. A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 09:08 IST
The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the current economic situation on Tuesday, sources said. A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha. The discussion on 'bolstering the economy to boost equitable growth' is scheduled to be held from 2 pm on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and will conclude on December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

