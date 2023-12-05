Rajya Sabha likely to discuss economic situation Tuesday
The Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the current economic situation on Tuesday, sources said. A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek OBrien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha.
The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and will conclude on December 22.
