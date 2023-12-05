Left Menu

Qatar PM: mediation talks on Gaza still ongoing, with an objective to end the war

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 17:30 IST
Qatar PM: mediation talks on Gaza still ongoing, with an objective to end the war
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar's prime minister said on Tuesday that mediation talks on Gaza were still ongoing with an objective to end the war.

"Qatar continues to make efforts to restore the truce, release hostages, and exchange prisoners," Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said at a press conference after a summit for the Gulf Cooperation Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023