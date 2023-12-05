Qatar PM: mediation talks on Gaza still ongoing, with an objective to end the war

Qatar's prime minister said on Tuesday that mediation talks on Gaza were still ongoing with an objective to end the war.

"Qatar continues to make efforts to restore the truce, release hostages, and exchange prisoners," Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said at a press conference after a summit for the Gulf Cooperation Council.

