Bihar to host two-day business summit from December 13 to attract investors

The concluding day of the event will be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, he said.Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the summit will be a major platform for identifying investment opportunities in the state.The state is now an ideal destination for industrial investment, he claimed.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 19:49 IST
Bihar will host a two-day business summit from December 13 to attract investors to the state, Industries Minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth said on Tuesday.

'Bihar Business Connect-2023' is aimed at projecting the state as an attractive global investment destination, he told reporters. ''The event will highlight the state's strategic advantages across key sectors such as textiles, food processing, IT and bio-fuel,'' he said.

The summit, which will see a participation of 600 companies from India and abroad, is a crucial step in Bihar's journey towards becoming a leader in industrial development, he added.

Over the two days, sessions will be held on priority sectors and field visits will be organised to industrial areas, besides high-level meetings between investors and the state's leadership, Mahaseth said.

''The state has formulated policies to attract investors and provide ample support and incentives, particularly in logistics, textile and leather sectors. The concluding day of the event will be attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav,'' he said.

Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said the summit will be a major platform for identifying investment opportunities in the state.

''The state is now an ideal destination for industrial investment,'' he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

