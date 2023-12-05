Left Menu

Mizoram: MNF selects Lalchhandama Ralte as legislature party leader

The MNF, which suffered defeat in the Mizoram assembly polls, on Tuesday appointed outgoing education minister Lalchhandama Ralte as the leader of its legislature party. In a meeting held at the residence of outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga, MNF adviser Lalrintluanga Sailo, who was elected from Dampa assembly constituency, was made deputy leader of the legislature party.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:24 IST
Mizoram: MNF selects Lalchhandama Ralte as legislature party leader
  • Country:
  • India

The MNF, which suffered defeat in the Mizoram assembly polls, on Tuesday appointed outgoing education minister Lalchhandama Ralte as the leader of its legislature party. In a meeting held at the residence of outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga, MNF adviser Lalrintluanga Sailo, who was elected from Dampa assembly constituency, was made deputy leader of the legislature party. The move comes after the Mizo National Front (MNF) witnessed a poll debacle with securing only 10 seats of the 40-member assembly.

Zoramthanga, who resigned as the MNF chief, also lost his Aizawl East-I seat to ZPM vice president Lalthansanga by a margin of 2,101 votes. MNF core committee member and Thorang MLA R Rohmingliana was appointed as secretary of the legislature party, a leader said.

Prova Chakma, the lone woman legislator from West Tuipui, was appointed as treasurer of the MNF legislature party, he said.

The party lost to the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) which got 27 seats in the 40-member state assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023