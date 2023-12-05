Left Menu

Belgavi: FIR filed against Karnataka Cong MLC Channaraj Hattiholi for attacking BJP leader

The Belagavi police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi in connection with a grievous assault on BJP leader Phupinder Singh Ludhar on Monday evening.Hattiholi is Karnataka Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkars brother. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the trio and two unnamed gunmen, the police said.Singh is a close aide of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The Belagavi police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi in connection with a grievous assault on BJP leader Phupinder Singh Ludhar on Monday evening.

Hattiholi is Karnataka Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's brother. Minister Hebbalkar and her brother said they had no connection with the incident.

Phupinder Singh Ludhar alias Prithvi Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near his Jayanagar Hindalga residence in Belagavi.

He has accused MLC Hattiholi, his two gunmen, his assistant Sadham and another aid Sujit Jadhav. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the trio and two unnamed gunmen, the police said.

Singh is a close aide of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. After the incident, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra met the injured in the hospital.

Vijayendra accused Hattiholi and his associates of carrying out the grievous attack on Singh.

