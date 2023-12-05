"Public will teach them a lesson in Lok Sabha polls": Sushil Modi slams DMK MP for controversial remarks

Hitting out at DMK MP Senthilkumar over his 'Gaumutra States' remarks in Lok Sabha, BJP leader Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that the public will teach them a lesson over such comments in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sushil Modi, a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar said that those who supported such remarks suffered heavy defeats in the recent Assembly elections.

"Those who use such type of language had to suffer the consequences of this type of language in the elections of three states. These remarks are similar to what the son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister used. Gaumutra is considered pure in the Hindu religion. The public will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Sushil Modi told ANI. The controversy erupted after DMK MP took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party after its resounding victories in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.

DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar said that people in the country should realise that BJP can only register wins in the Hindi heartland states and referred to them as 'Gaumutra states'. "So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call as the 'Gaumutra states'," DMK MP said.

On 'Gaumutra States' remark by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "If DMK leaders continue to behave like this and keep talking like this against Sanatan Dharma, then BJP's flag will be hoisted not only in 'Gaumutra' states but also in states with 'saand'." Coming out in support of DMK MP, MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Vaiko said that he agrees with his statement."He is correct," Vaiko said.

The election results in the four states led to the Congress losing its governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP and also failed to dislodge the BJP government from Madhya Pradesh. However, it was able to register victory in Telangana. (ANI)

