Left Menu

"We respect Gau Mata": Adhir Chowdhury distances himself from DMK MP's 'Gaumutra States' remark

Reacting to the 'Gaumutra States' jibe at BJP made by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that we respect 'Gau Mata' adding that we don't have anything to say on this issue.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:22 IST
"We respect Gau Mata": Adhir Chowdhury distances himself from DMK MP's 'Gaumutra States' remark
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the 'Gaumutra States' jibe at BJP made by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that we respect 'Gau Mata' adding that we don't have anything to say on this issue. DMK MP earlier today in a Lok Sabha debate said that BJP can only win in Hindi Heartland states and referred to them as 'Gaumutra states'.

"We have nothing to do with what an individual is saying inside the Parliament, it is his own statement. We respect 'Gau Mata', we don't have anything to say on this," Adhir Ranjan on 'Gaumutra States' remarks. Earlier today, taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party after its resounding victories in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar said, "Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many of the state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would have not made it."

"So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call as the 'Gaumutra states'," he added. Further, former Congress MP Milind Deora said that DMK must realise that its remarks only weaken the INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland.

"Very unfortunate to witness an Indian MP making derogatory statements against #GauMata & Sanatana Dharma culture revered by over 1 billion Indians. Many, including myself, consider ourselves Sanatanis. DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken the INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a North-South divide," Milind Deora posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023