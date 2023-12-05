"We respect Gau Mata": Adhir Chowdhury distances himself from DMK MP's 'Gaumutra States' remark

Reacting to the 'Gaumutra States' jibe at BJP made by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that we respect 'Gau Mata' adding that we don't have anything to say on this issue. DMK MP earlier today in a Lok Sabha debate said that BJP can only win in Hindi Heartland states and referred to them as 'Gaumutra states'.

"We have nothing to do with what an individual is saying inside the Parliament, it is his own statement. We respect 'Gau Mata', we don't have anything to say on this," Adhir Ranjan on 'Gaumutra States' remarks. Earlier today, taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party after its resounding victories in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar said, "Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many of the state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would have not made it."

"So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call as the 'Gaumutra states'," he added. Further, former Congress MP Milind Deora said that DMK must realise that its remarks only weaken the INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland.

"Very unfortunate to witness an Indian MP making derogatory statements against #GauMata & Sanatana Dharma culture revered by over 1 billion Indians. Many, including myself, consider ourselves Sanatanis. DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken the INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a North-South divide," Milind Deora posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)