"Whenever LS Speaker says, it will be tabled...": BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Mahua Moitra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Ethics Committee member Aparajita Sarangi said that the comprehensive report regarding TMC MP Mahua Moitra's alleged cash-for-query case has already been submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. "The Committee has already submitted its comprehensive report to Lok Sabha Speaker and yesterday it had figured in the agenda but for some reason, it could not be tabled. We are awaiting the orders of the Lok Sabha Speaker. Whenever he says, it will be tabled," Sarangi said on Ethics Committee report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday.

"Once it is tabled, we wouldn't mind any kind of discussion. We are always open to any kind of discussion...I think the report is very comprehensive and everything has to be taken into account, including the content of the affidavit of Darshan Hiranandani. So, I think the Speaker has to take a call on that...," she said. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing the heat of the 'cash for query' allegations, said on the second day of the Winter Session that she is not sure whether the Ethics Committee report, which suggested his removal from the House, will be placed in the House on Tuesday or not.

"Let's see. It was not on the List of Business. I don't know whether they will place it or not. If they do so, let them," Mahua Moitra said speaking to reporters ahead of entering the Parliament on the second day of the Winter session. According to several media reports, the committee in its report has recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case.

The Ethics Committee, which probed the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, was reportedly scheduled to lay its report in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 4. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday alleged that the Congress MP and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leaked the Ethics Committee report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra before it was tabled in the House.

The Ethics Committee, which probed the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, was reportedly scheduled to lay its report in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 4. Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had last month submitted its draft report connection with the 'cash-for-query' case to Speaker Om Birla. Sources said the committee had recommended the expulsion of Moitra.The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."

Notably, Nishikant Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.However, several leaders of the opposition, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has opposed the report.

The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct.

