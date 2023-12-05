Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if U.S. Congress postpones vital aid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:46 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Tuesday that the postponement of U.S. assistance for Kyiv being debated in Congress would create a "big risk" of Ukraine losing the war with Russia.
The official, Andriy Yermak, also told an audience at the U.S. Institute of Peace, a think tank, that: "It will be difficult to keep in (the) same positions and for the people to really survive" without direct budget support.
