Ukraine sees 'big risk' of losing war if U.S. Congress postpones vital aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said on Tuesday that the postponement of U.S. assistance for Kyiv being debated in Congress would create a "big risk" of Ukraine losing the war with Russia.

The official, Andriy Yermak, also told an audience at the U.S. Institute of Peace, a think tank, that: "It will be difficult to keep in (the) same positions and for the people to really survive" without direct budget support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)