Former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi passes away

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi on Tuesday passed away after a prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

He was the son of the former president of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the ex-chief of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Jagdev Singh Talwandi.

Talwandi's last prayer meeting will be held on Wednesday at his native village Talwandi Rai near Raikot in Ludhiana district. He remained MLA from 2002 to 2007 from Raikot assembly seat.

He also remained the chairman of Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation.

He was also the secretary general of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the death of Talwandi.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of former MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and followers. May Gurusahab grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Badal said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)