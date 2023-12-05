US House's McHenry to announce he won't seek re-election -Politico
Republican U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry, who served as interim speaker of the House of Representatives earlier this year, is expected to announce on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
McHenry plans to finish out the rest of his term, Politico reported.
