Mehbooba expresses shock over 'gaumutra states' remarks of DMK leader

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock on Tuesday over the remarks of DMK MP D N V Senthil Kumar, who triggered a row by describing the Hindi heartland as ''gaumutra states''.

''Shocked at the derogatory remarks made by a DMK MP. Everyone in a democracy has the right to vote as per their wishes. But to demean them for it is completely unwarranted and unacceptable. The country stands divided as it is. Why must we add to it?'' Mufti said in a post on X.

Participating in a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Kumar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can only win elections in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India.

While his description of the Hindi heartland as ''gaumutra'' states was expunged by the speaker later, the remarks triggered a controversy with several leaders across party lines condemning Kumar and the video of his speech going viral on social media.

Facing flak, the DMK leader subsequently offered an apology.

