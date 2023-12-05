US House Republican Patrick McHenry to say he won't seek re-election -media

U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry, who served as acting speaker of the House during Republicans' bruising leadership fight this year, is expected to announce on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election, multiple media outlets reported.

McHenry plans to finish out the rest of his term, which expires in early January 2025, Politico reported. The North Carolina Republican stepped in as acting speaker of the House of Representatives in October after a small group of party hardliners engineered the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, and held the role for several weeks until lawmakers settled on Mike Johnson as their new leader.

McHenry is chairman of the House Financial Services committee and has been a member of Congress since 2005.

