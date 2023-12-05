'Brand Bengaluru' will develop city in systematic way: Karnataka Transport Minister

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday said that the Brand Bengaluru plan is afoot to ensure planned and systematic development of the city. Replying to a query from Congress MLA NA Harris on the Brand Bengaluru report and future plan of action during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Reddy said, "Bengaluru was known by many sobriquets in the past including Garden City, Pensioners' Paradise, IT Hub, etc. But the population of the city has increased significantly."

"The Deputy Chief Minister has a vision to develop the city in a systematic way," said Reddy as he was replying to the question on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The Deputy Chief Minister has collected thousands of suggestions from organisations and individuals from various walks of life.

"A total of 70,000 suggestions have been received regarding various aspects of Bengaluru such as Green Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, People's Bengaluru, Educational Bengaluru, Technology Bengaluru, etc," he said adding that the suggestions have been given to respective departments for evaluation. "The suggestions will be implemented once the evaluation is complete," he said.

He further informed that the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister is planning to give a new direction to Bengaluru with a working group headed by the Chief Secretary. "A coordination committee for Greater Bengaluru will also be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," he said.

"There is a clear plan for Bengaluru but the Opposition leaders are unable to fathom the scale of this project," he added. He also said that the government is committed to developing Bengaluru city in a systematic way but it requires cooperation from all parties.

"You are saying no work is happening in Bengaluru but your government has left behind a debt of Rs 25,000 crore besides outstanding dues. MLA Munirathna raised the issue of a flyover at Chalukya circle, but it was the BJP which is opposed to it," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)