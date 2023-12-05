Left Menu

Biden approval near lowest level of his presidency-Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's popularity was near its lowest level of his presidency this month, a sign of the challenges ahead for his re-election bid next year, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The three-day opinion poll, which closed on Sunday, showed 40% of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president, a marginal increase from 39% in November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:36 IST
Biden approval near lowest level of his presidency-Reuters/Ipsos
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden's popularity was near its lowest level of his presidency this month, a sign of the challenges ahead for his re-election bid next year, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day opinion poll, which closed on Sunday, showed 40% of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president, a marginal increase from 39% in November. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points. Biden is widely expected to face a November 2024 rematch with former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Other recent polls have pointed to a potentially close race between the two.

The poll showed that Americans see the economy, crime and immigration as the biggest problems facing the country - all issues on which Trump and other Republicans have criticized Biden. Nineteen percent of poll respondents rated the economy as the top issue, while 11% pointed to immigration and 10% signaled out crime. Biden's public approval rating has held below 50% since August 2021, and this month's rating remained close to the lowest levels of his presidency - 36% - seen in mid-2022.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses online from 1,017 adults, using a nationally representative sample.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023