"Congress behaved according to their will in three states...,Who will attend the meeting? AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal

Advising the Congress to follow the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas', All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MP Badruddin Ajmal said that the grand old party contested the elections independently to establish itself as the only political force in India but outcome is evident that Congress solely is unable to defeat the BJP. Asserting that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has not been called in the INDIA Alliance meeting, Ajmal said that there are reports that now several big leaders of opposition parties are unwilling to attend the next meeting of INDIA alliance.

"We were not called to the INDIA Alliance meeting... They (Congress) behaved according to their will in the three states and the result is out. They did not allow Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar or Didi (Mamata Banerjee) to enter. The Congress fought alone; they wanted to prove that only they were the leading party in India and only they could rule... Who will attend the meeting on December 6? There are reports that Didi will not come. Many other big leaders are not going to attend... (The attempt at opposition unity) has failed 100 per cent," AIUDF MP said on Tuesday. "I will attend the INDIA Alliance meeting if invited... They should move forward keeping everyone together. PM Modi speaks of 'Sabka Vikas'. You (Congress) should also do that. They should respect everyone. Why doesn't the Congress do it?" he added.

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, permanent member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), on his post said, "A coordination meeting of Parliamentary Party leaders of India Alliance will be at 6 pm on December 6th, 2023 at the residence of Congress President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge. Thereafter meeting of Party Presidents/ Heads of the India Alliance will be scheduled in third week of December at a date convenient to all". Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was "not aware" of any such meeting.

While addressing the media on Monday, the West Bengal CM said that her party was unaware that the INDIA grouping is planning to hold a sitting in New Delhi. "I don't know, I have no information so I kept a programme in North Bengal...If we had the information, we wouldn't have scheduled those programmes. We would have definitely gone (for the meeting), but we have not received any information," TMC chief said.

Meanwhile, amid reports of difference cropping up between various parties in the INDIA bloc, the alliance has decided to reschedule the meeting to the third week of December. (ANI)

