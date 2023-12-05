Left Menu

RFK Jr. backer to spend $15 million to get him on 2024 ballots

NOTABLE QUOTE "We have chosen to pursue these critical states, some of them battlegrounds, due to the complexity of the state election codes and the volume of signatures necessary to achieve ballot access," said Deirdre Golffard, who advises the Super PAC.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:39 IST
RFK Jr. backer to spend $15 million to get him on 2024 ballots
  • Country:
  • United States

American Values 2024, a fundraising "Super PAC" supporting third party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said on Tuesday it plans to spend up to $15 million getting him on the ballot in 10 states that will be important to winning the 2024 race. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT While Kennedy is believed to have cross-party appeal, has raised millions of dollars and is faring at levels not seen by a third party candidate since the early 1990s in opinion polls, none of it matters if he can't get on state ballots - a cumbersome process made deliberately difficult by the Republican and Democratic parties over the years.

WHAT IT INVOLVES AV24, as the Super PAC calls itself, will spend money to collect signatures by hand, as state law requires, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York, and Texas, which it says represent approximately half of the signatures nationwide that Kennedy needs to get on the ballot in November.

AV24 was on track to raise nearly $30 million after Kennedy, son of the Democratic senator who was assassinated in 1968, said in October he would run as an independent, AV24 co-founder Tony Lyons told Reuters. Millions have come from a former donor to Donald Trump, Timothy Mellon. NOTABLE QUOTE

"We have chosen to pursue these critical states, some of them battlegrounds, due to the complexity of the state election codes and the volume of signatures necessary to achieve ballot access," said Deirdre Golffard, who advises the Super PAC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023