BJP leader Mendola claims his morphed picture is being circulated on social media

Ramesh Mendola, a newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, on Tuesday lodged a police complaint here claiming that unidentified persons have circulated a morphed picture of his on social media for tarnishing his image. The picture showed Mendola, who won the election from Indore-2 seat with the biggest margin in Madhya Pradesh, holding a nameplate on which ''Home and Transport Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh'' is written besides his name. "I came to know about this complaint through the media. We will investigate and find out who is behind this picture," police commissioner Makarand Deuskar told reporters.

The alleged morphed picture surfaced when speculation is rife about who would make it to the new BJP cabinet in the state. Mendola, elected from Indore-2 for the fourth consecutive time, is considered to be among the contenders for ministerial berths.

He won the election by a margin of 1,07,047 votes this time.

