"Abusing Sanatan Dharma is reason behind Congress' defeat": BJP MP Subrat Pathak

After the Bharatiya Janta Party registered a thumping victory in three states, BJP MP Subrat Pathak on Tuesday said that reason behind Congress' defeat is because of their stand against Sanatan Dharma, adding that Congress' biggest reason for defeat is "abusing Sanatan Dharma". "They (Congress) abused Sanatan Dharma. People watch all these things. This is the reason why they lost the elections," Pathak said.

He further said that the Congress party has never paid attention to the reason why they lost the election, instead they keep abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP leader said, "They never pay attention to the reasons why they lose election. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister several people got their homes through government schemes, Ujjawala Yojyana were introduced. These could have been done before but they looted the money."

A saffron tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states. Meanwhile, Congress's victory in Telangana came as a big solace for the party, as it consolidated its position in southern India for the big battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls which is only months away.

The results in four assembly polls have also exposed Congress' vulnerabilities in a direct contest with BJP. The Congress had wrested Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka from the BJP earlier this year and was hoping to do the same in Madhya Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress relied heavily on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel but the BJP went hammer and tongs with its allegations of "corruption" against the state government. The BJP also matched the Congress in pre-poll announcements. (ANI)

