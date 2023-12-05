US House Republican Patrick McHenry says won't seek re-election

U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry, who served as acting speaker of the House during Republicans' bruising leadership fight this year, said on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election.

"I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end," McHenry said in a statement. The North Carolina Republican stepped in as acting speaker of the House of Representatives in October after a small group of party hardliners engineered the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, and held the role for several weeks until lawmakers settled on Mike Johnson as their new leader.

McHenry is chairman of the House Financial Services committee and has been a member of Congress since 2005.

