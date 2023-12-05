BJP workers shout 'Fadnavis' when Bawankule asks who should be next Maharashtra CM

A day after BJP workers chanted Devendra Fadnavis's name when he asked them who should be Maharashtra's next chief minister, the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the decision on the CM's post will only be taken by the senior BJP leaders.

He did not have any powers to decide who would occupy the top post in the state, he told reporters.

"The decision about the next chief minister will be taken by the senior leaders of the party. I do not have any right to decide that. The issue can also be discussed among (current) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar,'' he said. On Monday, speaking at a party rally in Bhandara, Bawankule asked the workers who should take oath as the next CM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The workers said ''Devendra Fadnavis...Devendra Fadnavis.'' Bawankule then said, ''Party workers must work hard to realise this dream.'' A rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in June last year brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, following which a government led by Shinde was formed with BJP leader Fadnavis as deputy CM.

Fadnavis was the state's chief minister between 2014 and 2019.

In July 2023, NCP leader Ajit Pawar also joined the Shinde government as a second deputy chief minister.

