Telangana Cong leaders welcome Revanth Reddy's appointment as CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:22 IST
Congress leaders in Telangana on Tuesday welcomed the naming of A Revanth Reddy as the new chief minister of the state, saying his government will ensure democratic and pro-poor governance.

The All India Congress Committee announced in Delhi that Reddy, who successfully led the party's electoral campaign against the BRS, would be the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and the new chief minister of Telangana.

Senior vice president of the Congress' state unit and former MP Mallu Ravi urged people of the state to celebrate Diwali for the second time as a democratic government had arrived in place of the BRS' ''dictatorial rule''.

Congress MLA-elect Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is a sitting Lok Sabha member, congratulated Revanth Reddy and said Telangana would now witness ''democratic and pro-people rule''.

Several other Congress leaders also welcomed the AICC announcement.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy congratulated Revanth Reddy on the development.

''Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on being elected as the CLP leader and for leading the Congress' victory in Telangana. Best wishes! @revanth_anumula,'' Kishan Reddy said on X.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a meeting with officials on the arrangements to be made for the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy as chief minister at the L B stadium here on December 7.

