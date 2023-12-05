Left Menu

Siddaramaiah congratulates Revanth Reddy on "being unanimously elected" as Telangana CM

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that Revanth Reddy would be the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Telangana. Venugopal added that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 7.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 23:23 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the new Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy. (Photo source: @siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Revanth Reddy on "being unanimously elected" as the new Telangana CM in the Congress Legislative Party meeting on Tuesday. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "Congratulations to Revanth Reddy on being unanimously elected as the new Chief Minister of Telangana during the Congress Legislative Party meeting."

Siddaramaiah further said, he is confident that Telangana will witness "inclusive, progressive, and transparent governance in the next 5 years under Revanth Reddy's leadership." Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that Revanth Reddy would be the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Telangana.

Venugopal added that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 7. "The Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7," Venugopal said.

Revanth Reddy, seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was the face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven. Revanth Reddy, MP from Malkajgiri in the state, was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (ANI)

