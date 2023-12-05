Lapse of US global warrantless surveillance power would be damaging -FBI chief

FBI Director Christopher Wray pressed a Senate committee on Tuesday to renew the authority of the U.S. government to conduct warrantless surveillance outside the United States, arguing that failing to do so would be "devastating" to law enforcement's ability to counter cyber and terrorism threats. Wray said the sweeping surveillance powers authorized under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is set to expire at the end of this month, are vital to U.S. national security.

"The expiration of our 702 authorities would be devastating to the FBI's ability to protect Americans from those threats," Wray said at a hearing of the Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee. "Stripping the FBI of its 702 authorities would be a form of unilateral disarmament," Wray said, citing threats from Iran and China.

The surveillance power of the U.S. government has come under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers on both the right and left in recent years, particularly the ability of federal law enforcement to search for data on U.S. citizens picked up as part of surveillance of foreign targets. A bipartisan team of U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation last month to impose new limits on searches of Americans' communications and prohibit so-called "backdoor" searches which invoke foreign intelligence justifications to spy on Americans.

U.S. officials have opposed new warrant requirements, arguing that information collected under the law has been vital to countering cyber threats and thwarting foreign intelligence operations directed against the United States. Wray told the Senate panel that the FBI will be "good stewards of our authorities," citing reforms he said the FBI has already made in response to criticism of law enforcement's use of the law.

Republican Senator Mike Lee accused the FBI of ignoring existing warrant requirements under the law and expressed skepticism about the FBI's internal reforms. "It's never different," Lee said. "You haven't changed."

During the hearing, Wray confirmed that the FBI involved the Justice Department's internal watchdog in its review of a former senior counterintelligence agent who has pleaded guilty to working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch. The agent, Charles McGonigal, is scheduled to be sentenced this month. A spokesperson for the Justice Department's inspector general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wray, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, faced questions from several Republican senators over the continuing investigation of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden. Republicans, citing testimony from IRS whistleblowers who worked on the probe, accused Wray of permitting political bias. "Not that I have experienced," Wray said when asked if there had been political interference in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)