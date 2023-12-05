Ex-Prez Kovind to unveil compilation of PM Modi's speeches on Constitution

Left Menu

Former President Ram Nath Kovind is slated to unveil a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modis speeches which focus on the Constitution on December 7, officials said on Tuesday.The compilation is titled Naye Bharat ka Samaveda.The event will take place at Samvet auditorium of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.Former president Kovind is set to unveil the compilation on December 7, the IGNCA said in a statement.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind is slated to unveil a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches which focus on the Constitution on December 7, officials said on Tuesday.

The compilation is titled 'Naye Bharat ka Samaveda'.

The event will take place at 'Samvet' auditorium of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Former president Kovind is set to unveil the compilation on December 7, the IGNCA said in a statement. The IGNCA functions under the Ministry of Culture.

''This compilation, 'Naye Bharat ka Samaveda,' embodies the essence of the Prime Minister's illuminating speeches concerning our Constitution. It serves as a tribute to the fundamental principles and values enshrined in our nation's guiding document,'' the statement said.

