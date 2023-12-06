Jai Ram Thakur shouldn't make baseless statements: HP minister

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday attacked BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur for alleging that money from Chhattisgarh was used to fund the Congress' poll campaign in the hill-state last year, saying it does not behove the senior leader to make such baseless statements. Thakur had on Monday said there are allegations that outgoing Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel funded the Congress' campaign in the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh ''from money received through the Mahadev app scam'', and added that further investigations would reveal the truth.

While polls were held in Himachal Pradesh in 2022, it was held in Chhattisgarh last month. The BJP wrested Chhattisgarh from the Congress. ''If there is anything as such, they (the BJP) can get it investigated as both the Enforcement Directorate (ED)and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are under the central government,'' Singh, a senior Congress leader, told reporters here. The BJP is power at the Centre.

He advised Thakur, who is the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, to ponder why his party was ousted from power in the state one year ago. With his remarks, Thakur had targeted Baghel over the app scam case a day after the Congress lost in Chhattisgarh.

The Mahadev betting app is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering between India and Dubai through Hawala transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)