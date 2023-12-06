Left Menu

Poland's former President Lech Walesa, 80, hospitalised with COVID-19

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 06-12-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 00:46 IST
Poland's former President Lech Walesa, 80, hospitalised with COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Poland

Lech Walesa, Poland's 80-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been hospitalised with a bad case of COVID-19, an aide said Tuesday.

A post on Walesa's Facebook shows him on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, with a caption that says "I have been hit by Covid." The aide, Marek Kaczmar, told Polish media that Walesa is seriously ill, but under good care in a hospital in Gdansk, the Baltic port city where he lives.

It's Walesa's second bout of COVID.

Starting in 1980, Walesa spearheaded Poland's pro-democracy Solidarity movement that nine years later led to the peaceful ouster of communism from Poland and inspired other countries to shed Moscow's domination.

In 1983 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990-95 he served as democratic Poland's first popularly elected president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023