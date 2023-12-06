Wall Street bank bosses warn lawmakers over new regulations
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 00:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The top bosses of JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and other major banks will warn lawmakers that new regulations will hurt credit and the broader economy, according to prepared testimony published on Tuesday.
The CEOs of the country's eight largest banks will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.
"I am concerned with a number of proposed rules issued over the last year that appear to be lacking the sort of thoughtful economic analysis required for success," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon will say.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morgan Stanley
- Senate
- JPMorgan
- Jamie Dimon
- Citigroup
- Banking Committee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak: PPP leader Rabbani calls senate resolution on military trial of civilians 'unconstitutional'
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Co-President Andy Saperstein Says Diagnosed With Cancer- Memo
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Co-President Saperstein Diagnosed With Cancer- Bloomberg News
Brazil Senate votes to limit decisions by Supreme Court justices
Top US Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer warns against surge of antisemitism